DNR: Invasive silver carp found in St. Croix River
Minnesota conservation officials said Thursday that a silver carp, the kind that in other states is known to leap out of the water and cause havoc for boaters, was found for the first time in the St. Croix River. The discovery of the destructive carp in one of the region's most pristine rivers was "disappointing but not unexpected," DNR invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC