DNR: Invasive silver carp found in St. Croix River

Minnesota conservation officials said Thursday that a silver carp, the kind that in other states is known to leap out of the water and cause havoc for boaters, was found for the first time in the St. Croix River. The discovery of the destructive carp in one of the region's most pristine rivers was "disappointing but not unexpected," DNR invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer said in a statement.

