Commissioners Ok TH 4 detour to Csah 29

Brown County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting a Minnesota Department of Transportation TH 4 detour agreement for CSAH 29 Tuesday. The state highway department requested the use of 12.73 miles of Brown County CSAH 29 as a detour for TH 4, from State Highway 4 to U.S. Highway 14 for a project estimated to last 60 days this year.

