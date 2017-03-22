Brown County Browser: Adult Intensive...

Brown County Browser: Adult Intensive Supervision Program (ISP) for repeat DWI offenders

Of the many different correctional programming opportunities the Brown County Probation Department offers to serve the adult probation clients, the adult intensive supervision program is one of the longest running programs of its kind in the State of Minnesota. Made possible by a state grant, the adult intensive supervision program began in 1994.

