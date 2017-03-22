Bishop, former vicar general of Dioce...

Bishop, former vicar general of Diocese of New Ulm, dies

Read more: Journal

Bishop John Jeremiah McRaith, the third bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro from 1982 to 2009 and former vicar general of the Diocese of New Ulm, died Sunday morning, March 19, at age 82. McRaith, a Hutchinson native, attended grade school in a one-room school in rural Minnesota and high school at St. John Preparatory in Collegeville, graduating in 1952. He began his higher education at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and went on to study at Mount St. Bernard Seminary also in Dubuque.

New Ulm, MN

