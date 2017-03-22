Bishop, former vicar general of Diocese of New Ulm, dies
Bishop John Jeremiah McRaith, the third bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro from 1982 to 2009 and former vicar general of the Diocese of New Ulm, died Sunday morning, March 19, at age 82. McRaith, a Hutchinson native, attended grade school in a one-room school in rural Minnesota and high school at St. John Preparatory in Collegeville, graduating in 1952. He began his higher education at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and went on to study at Mount St. Bernard Seminary also in Dubuque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC