Band festival a success
Staff photo by Connor Cummiskey Dr. Amy Roisum-Foley directs students from Cathedral High School, St. Mary's in Sleepy Eye and Holy Trinity in Winsted in the Cathedral gym. The three schools were gathered in one performance for the First Annual New Ulm Diocese Massed Band Festival Wednesday, March 8. Dr. Amy Roisum-Foley directs students from Cathedral High School, St. Mary's in Sleepy Eye and Holy Trinity in Winsted in the Cathedral gym.
