Sunday's Wine Dinner fundraiser to benefit Relay for Life team

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Journal

Today is the last day to purchase tickets for the 10th annual Wine Dinner fundraiser for the Brown County Relay For Life. Sunday, Jan. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the New Ulm Country Club guests will have a chance to sample wines paired with a four course meal, a raffle and a live auction.

