Sunday's Wine Dinner fundraiser to benefit Relay for Life team
Today is the last day to purchase tickets for the 10th annual Wine Dinner fundraiser for the Brown County Relay For Life. Sunday, Jan. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the New Ulm Country Club guests will have a chance to sample wines paired with a four course meal, a raffle and a live auction.
