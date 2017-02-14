Rural NU couple faces sex, child endangerment charges

A rural New Ulm couple was charged with multiple criminal sexual conduct and child endangerment charges in Nicollet County District Court Monday. Sorenson, 56, 61436 County Road 21, was charged with five counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, plus gross-misdemeanor interference with privacy at a hotel, tanning booth or other place.

