Ride Bock Fest shuttle bus for free
Schell's Bock Fest, on Saturday March 4 this year, is one of New Ulm's biggest festival weekends. Over 5,000 guests and visitors will arrive in New Ulm to enjoy music, food, drink and fun times.
