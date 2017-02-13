Priest on leave after allegations of - inappropriate' conduct
The Diocese of New Ulm announced over the weekend that one of its priests, Fr. Sam Wagner, has been placed on leave from ministry during an investigation of The statement from Monsignor Douglas Grams, Vicar General of the Diocese of New Ulm and the Bishop's Delegate for Matters Pertaining to Sexual Misconduct, was read at parish masses on Saturday and Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb 2
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC