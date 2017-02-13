Priest on leave after allegations of ...

Priest on leave after allegations of - inappropriate' conduct

The Diocese of New Ulm announced over the weekend that one of its priests, Fr. Sam Wagner, has been placed on leave from ministry during an investigation of The statement from Monsignor Douglas Grams, Vicar General of the Diocese of New Ulm and the Bishop's Delegate for Matters Pertaining to Sexual Misconduct, was read at parish masses on Saturday and Sunday.

