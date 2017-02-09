Our View: School choice is working here

The main objection to Betsy DeVos as President Donald Trump's Education secretary, beside the fact that she has little experience in education, is that she is a strong proponent of school choice and a voucher system that will let parents send their children to other schools than the public schools in their neighborhoods, which might be good or might be Few communities we know of have the kind of school choice that New Ulm has. District 88 seems to be doing fine, even with the competition from New Ulm area Catholic Schools, and the Lutheran schools at St. Paul's and Minnesota Valley Lutheran.

