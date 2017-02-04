New Ulm town hall meeting with Torkel...

New Ulm town hall meeting with Torkelson, Dahms, draws lively discussion

Citizens packed a lively town hall meeting, posing a variety of questions to legislators Sen. Gary Dahms and Rep. Paul Torkelson in New Ulm City Hall Friday morning. The largest audience applause came after Amanda Groebner, spoke for her husband, Nate Groebner, a New Ulm Medical Center M.D., whom she said was too busy at work to come to the meeting himself.

