New Ulm Telecom, Inc., declares 1st-quarter dividend
The Board of Directors of New Ulm Telecom, Inc., approved a first-quarter dividend payment of $.095 per share. The recently declared dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2017, and will be payable on March 15, 2017.
