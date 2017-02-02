New Ulm man heads CADA
Mack, who has been employed at CADA since June 2015, has served in a variety of capacities; most significantly and recently, as a community liaison with the Domestic Abuse Information Network , Southern Minnesota Offender Education Program coordinator/facilitator, and Blue Print for Safety coordinator. Originally from New Ulm, Mack is an alumnus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, with BS and MA degrees in social sciences.
