New Cash Wise manager welcomed

New Cash Wise manager welcomed

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Journal

Dennis Geisenhof has been named the new store director at Cash Wise Foods, and the Willkommen Committee stopped by recently to congratulate him. He joined the military for two years when he turned 18, then worked at the Hutchinson Cash Wise for three years before coming to New Ulm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
Corey Sass Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,801 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC