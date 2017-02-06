New Cash Wise manager welcomed
Dennis Geisenhof has been named the new store director at Cash Wise Foods, and the Willkommen Committee stopped by recently to congratulate him. He joined the military for two years when he turned 18, then worked at the Hutchinson Cash Wise for three years before coming to New Ulm.
