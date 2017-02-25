Narren take over City Hall to declare Fasching

Staff photo by Fritz Busch New Ulm Mayor Bob Beussman is led down Minnesota Street in his traditional Fasching rags, accompanied by the New Ulm Narren, to declare the opening of the Fasching celebration in New Ulm. The German-style Mardi Gras will be held at the Best Western Plus in New Ulm, from 1 to 7 p.m. See more photos on page 10B.

