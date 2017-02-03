MnDOT sets open house Feb. 15
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of New Ulm will host an open house on the construction planned for Highway 15 from Highway 14 to 170th Street expected to begin this spring. The open house is set for 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 at the New Ulm City Hall, 100 N. Broadway.
