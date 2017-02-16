MnDOT hosts Highway 15 open house
Bids for the $7.7 million project will be let Feb. 24. Construction is scheduled for mid-May through mid-October, according to project engineers. Project purposes and needs include deteriorating Highway 15 pavement, the addition of center, two-way left-turn lanes between Bridge and Cottonwood Streets at the south edge of town and repair and resurfacing of bridges just south of Bridge Street and just north of Searles.
