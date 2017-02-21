Lexi Platz and Thomas Windschitl
Paul and Donita Platz of Lafayette announce the engagement of their daughter, Lexi, to Thomas Windschitl, son of Patrick and Colleen Windschitl of Springfield. Lexi is a 2012 graduate of GFW High School in Winthrop, and a 2016 graduate of Minnesota State University Mankato, where she studied accounting.
