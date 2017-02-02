Flu hits, restrictions in place at hospitals
The new restrictions took effect Tuesday, Jan. 31, and ask children under five and sick visitors to not see patients and people with coughs or sore throats to wear medical masks. Visitors to the mom baby/birth center will be screened as well.
