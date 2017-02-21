First ever Bus Driver Appreciation Da...

First ever Bus Driver Appreciation Day Wednesday

Yesterday Read more: Journal

Wednesday, Feb. 22, is the day to show appreciation to the drivers who transport children to and from school and activities every day. "The drivers, they do need to be recognized because they do a lot, and in a lot of cases they do a whole lot of good that just kind of goes unnoticed by a lot of people," A bus driver's day starts early.

