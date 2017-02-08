Commissioners OK Hwy. 15 agreement
The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to perform bituminous mill and overlay, American Disabilities Act improvements, signal systems, and two bridge approaches on TH 15 this year. MnDOT requires the County to pay for one leg of each traffic light improvement cost at County State Aid Highway 13 and CSAH 26 .
