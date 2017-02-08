Armory land purchase approved
The city of New Ulm has authorized a purchase agreement for the new Minnesota National Guard Field Maintenance Shop and Armory. The City Council voted Tuesday to purchase 31.24 acres of land located west of the airport and south of Highway 14 at a cost of $1,124,640.
