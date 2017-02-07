$6,500 in arts scholarships awarded to 25 Brown County youth
The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council awarded youth scholarships worth $30,600 to 82 students in grades 7-12 and 30 students in grades 3-6 throughout the region, from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund funded by the Clean Water, Land & Legacy Amendment. The Youth Scholarships of $300 for grades 7-12 and $200 for grades 3-6 will provide these students the opportunity to study their chosen art with a practicing professional artist by taking lessons over a period of months.
