$6,500 in arts scholarships awarded to 25 Brown County youth

The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council awarded youth scholarships worth $30,600 to 82 students in grades 7-12 and 30 students in grades 3-6 throughout the region, from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund funded by the Clean Water, Land & Legacy Amendment. The Youth Scholarships of $300 for grades 7-12 and $200 for grades 3-6 will provide these students the opportunity to study their chosen art with a practicing professional artist by taking lessons over a period of months.

