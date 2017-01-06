Warshauer promotes new show

Thursday Jan 5

Warshauer studied television and film at Northwestern University and created the first cable channel in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He served as the first executive and artistic director for nearly five years with NUCAT, then the State Street Theatre Co., working with performers and audiences members aged from 6 months to 99. The monthly 30-minute show will air on the New Ulm Cable Access Television station and feature local guests who will discuss the history of the cigar, the brands, methods of storing, cutting, and lighting good cigars, famous cigar smokers, personal anecdotes, and, of course, the politics of Cuban cigars.

