Unpaid taxes climb slightly

Brown County delinquent tax percentage increased only slightly in 2016 from an all-time low of 0.4171 percent in 2015. Brown County Auditor/Treasurer Jean Prochniak will present a property tax update for informational purposes to the Brown County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 17. North Star Township was the only Brown County jurisdiction that collected all levy dollars in 2016, according to the report.

