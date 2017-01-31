Three charged in theft by swindle scheme

Three charged in theft by swindle scheme

Derry Todd Dettmer, 44, of New Ulm; Jessica Confer Dettmer, 35, of New Ulm; and Kathleen Frances Dettmer-Skelly, 72, of Welcome are all facing multiple felony charges in Martin County. Derry and Jessica Dettmer have each been charged with 10 counts of theft by swindle, and Dettmer-Skelly with one count, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

