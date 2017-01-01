Staff photo by Fritz Busch A fire dev...

Staff photo by Fritz Busch A fire devastated downtown Madelia Feb. 3.

Fire and ice combined to devastate downtown Madelia in the early morning hours of Feb. 3 this past year. Firefighters battled flames that destroyed six buildings in a line in one block of the city's downtown, hampered by blizzard like conditions that whipped flames from building to building and made it difficult for area firefighters to get to Madelia to help.

