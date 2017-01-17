Sleepy Eye schools to act on HVAC project
A resolution for a heating ventilation and air conditioning project in the high school gym is an action item on the District 84 Board of Education meeting agenda set for Wednesday, Jan. 18. A resolution directing administration to make program and position reduction recommendations for the 2017-18 school year is another action item. The New Ulm High School SPOTS group will give a presentation at the meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room.
