Sleepy Eye schools to act on HVAC project

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Journal

A resolution for a heating ventilation and air conditioning project in the high school gym is an action item on the District 84 Board of Education meeting agenda set for Wednesday, Jan. 18. A resolution directing administration to make program and position reduction recommendations for the 2017-18 school year is another action item. The New Ulm High School SPOTS group will give a presentation at the meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room.

