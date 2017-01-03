Sigel Township farm home that burned owned by Sonny Mauerer
The rural house lost to a fire Thursday morning was reported to be owned by Sonny Mauerer, son of Eugene Mauerer. The Journal previously reported Eugene Mauerer owned the home, but according to his sister Sharon Mauerer-Grau, her nephew Sonny Mauerer took over ownership in April following Eugene's death on Feb. 1, 2016.
