Sewing for Sight coming up
View over 300 quilts and help raise money for eye care at San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala, during the sixth annual Sewing for Sight Quilt Show. Quilters can view featured quilts, buy supplies and enjoy the company of other quilters 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the St. George Parish .
