Seminar on child care in New Ulm
The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informational program on the availability of child care in New Ulm and the surrounding areas noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the New Ulm Country Club. Responding to feedback from Chamber members, both employers and employees, a group of community leaders have been meeting to address the situation and concern.
