Red Cross Bloodmobile exceeds goal

The Red Cross Bloodmobile collected94 units of blood on Friday, exceeding its goal of 91 unites for the day. During its three-day stop in New Ulm last week, the Bloodmobile collected 401 units of blood, exceeding its goal of 397.

