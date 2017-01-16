Red Cross Bloodmobile exceeds goal
The Red Cross Bloodmobile collected94 units of blood on Friday, exceeding its goal of 91 unites for the day. During its three-day stop in New Ulm last week, the Bloodmobile collected 401 units of blood, exceeding its goal of 397.
