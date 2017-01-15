Quilters raise funds for eye clinic mission
Staff photo by Connor Cummiskey Dr. Chris Wallyn, one of the founders of the Foundation for Saving Sight, found a comfortable spot to talk about the work of his clinic in San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala, at the 6th annual Sewing for Sight Quilt Show in St. George Saturday. For more photos from this event, see page 6B.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Sass
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
|New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC