Poster contest winners
Winners of a billbord contest sponsored by the Brown County Underage Substance Abuse Coalition were announced Thursday at New Ulm Middle School and Jefferson Elementary. USAC Program Director Thea Klause Spillane said over 100 billboard designs were submitted across Brown County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Sass
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
|New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC