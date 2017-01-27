Poster contest winners

Winners of a billbord contest sponsored by the Brown County Underage Substance Abuse Coalition were announced Thursday at New Ulm Middle School and Jefferson Elementary. USAC Program Director Thea Klause Spillane said over 100 billboard designs were submitted across Brown County.

