NU man gets stay in August prostitution sting

Tuesday Read more: Journal

A 33-year-old New Ulm man received a stay of imposition Tuesday after facing a felony prostitution charge in Brown County District Court last August. Ryan D. Schultz, 811 10th St. North, was sentenced to 90 days in the Brown County Jail in a staggered sentence with three separate segments beginning Jan. 30; Jan. 23, 2018; and Jan. 23, 2020, with Huber privileges if appropriate.

