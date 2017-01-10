NU man gets 10 years probation
A 26-year-old New Ulm man accused of entering a motel room and trying to steal a woman's purse in April was convicted in Brown County District Court Monday. Justin M. Hoffmann, 26, 700 S. Minnesota St., was convicted of felony first-degree burglary.
