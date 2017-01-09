New Ulm oncologist passes oncology boards
Anas Khanfar, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist at Virginia Piper Cancer Institute - New Ulm, recently passed his board certification in oncology. Dr. Khanfar is also board certified in internal medicine and began providing cancer care in New Ulm in July 2016.
