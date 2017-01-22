New Ulm High School to present One-Act Play, "Fourteen Lines"
The play is "Fourteen Lines" by Alan Haehnel and it raises the question of why 14 lines of Shakespeare could possibly matter to high school students. This touching one-act play will be presented Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the New Ulm Public High School Theater.
