New Ulm Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in an apartment in downtown New Ulm Thursday.
New Ulm firefighters responded to a fire about 5:45 p.m. Thursday in an apartment above Corner Home Medical at 1st North and Minnesota Streets. Smoke could be seen coming from the upstairs windows, but no flames were evident.
