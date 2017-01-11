New Ulm development officials work to recruit prospects
The New Ulm Economic Development Corporation has begun working with three new business prospects, NUEDC Coordinator Brian Tohal told the New Ulm Economic Development Authority a Sduring its first meeting of 2017 Tuesday. Tohal said U-Haul corporate officials have expressed support for starting a U-Haul operation in New Ulm.
