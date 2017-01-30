New design assistant at Route 1 Interiors
The Willkommen Committee stopped in at Route 1 Interiors to welcome design assistant Cathy Forsythe. Owner Kari Linbo needed an extra staff person for the showroom beyond the intern she has during summer and winter breaks.
