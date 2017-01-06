Inmate faces felony sex charges
James M. Malheim, a 25-year-old Moose Lake Correctional Facility inmate, was charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a mentally impaired/helpless victim and incest in Brown County District Court Tuesday. According to court documents, New Ulm Police received a Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center report regarding a vulnerable adult on Feb. 23. Police learned the victim received services in group residential housing and had a number of disabilities including impaired reasoning or judgement and emotional impairment, with a diagnosis of intellectual disability, depression and anxiety.
