In Appreciation
On behalf of the American Red Cross we would like to thank all the donors who gave blood at our Vogel Fieldhouse blood drive. Kwik Trip, Kraft-Heinz, Burger King, Schell's Brewery, Arneson Distributing, Casey's, First United Methodist Church Ladies for the lunches, VFW and Legion Clubs for their help, and New Ulm Park and Rec for the use of your facility and all your help.
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corey Sass
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
|New Ulm Chief Charged In Domestic Assault (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Christaliban
|2
