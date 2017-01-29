In Appreciation

On behalf of the American Red Cross we would like to thank all the donors who gave blood at our Vogel Fieldhouse blood drive. Kwik Trip, Kraft-Heinz, Burger King, Schell's Brewery, Arneson Distributing, Casey's, First United Methodist Church Ladies for the lunches, VFW and Legion Clubs for their help, and New Ulm Park and Rec for the use of your facility and all your help.

