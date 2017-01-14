Hwy. 14 Partnership makes Corridors o...

Hwy. 14 Partnership makes Corridors of Commerce its legislative priority

With sights set on completing the last remaining miles of the U.S. Highway 14 expansion project, members of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership determined Thursday that obtaining additional funding for the state's Corridors of Commerce program is the group's top legislative priority for 2017. said Mankato City Councilor Karen Foreman, who was elected president of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership at its annual meeting Thursday.

