Hwy. 14/15 project to start in fall

Project engineers, business owners, law enforcement and fire and ambulance personnel were among participants at a New Ulm Gateway 14/15 construction staging workshop at the New Ulm Community Center Monday. The two-year, $33 million project to begin in the fall includes work on bridges over the Minnesota River and Front Street, a bridge interchange with two roundabouts at the intersection of Highways 14/15 and County State Aid Highway 21 and a roundabout at the Highway 14/Front Street intersection.

