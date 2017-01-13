Gieseke takes plea deal

A 40-year-old New Ulm woman accused of stealing $135,510.57 from her employer over six years took a plea deal in Brown County District Court Thursday. A former business officer manager and bookkeeper at Puhlmann Lumber & Design, Jennifer S. Gieseke, 39530 551st Ave., was charged with 10 felony theft charges and a gross misdemeanor theft charge last year after leaving her job in July 2015.

