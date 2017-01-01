Garden Club to meet Jan. 11
The New Ulm Garden Club will hold its next meeting on Jan. 11, not the Jan. 4 as previously stated. The guest speaker is Garden Club member Werner Lemke, who will speak on his different gardening experiences while living all around the globe.
