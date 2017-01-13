Firefighters extinguish downtown fire
A cleaning accident resulted in an apartment fire above Corner Home Medical, 125 N. Minnesota St., about 5:50 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Ulm. Assistant Chief Aaron Wilfahrt of the New Ulm Fire Department said the fire began in the front apartment on the second floor of the building.
