Farm outlook seminar at SMSU Feb. 15
Four speakers with broad ag-related backgrounds will highlight the 33rd annual Farm Outlook & Education Seminar, set for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at Southwest Minnesota State University. The event features ag experts talking about topics that relate to current agriculture markets, farm estate planning and consumer trends in agriculture.
