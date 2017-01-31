Farm accident victim named
A 27-year-old New Ulm man who died in a farm accident Sunday afternoon has been identified as Kyle R. Segelstrom of New Ulm. Segelstrom was helping a friend work an end dump style grain wagon when a hydraulic cylinder holding the box up suddenly failed, causing the box to drop down and pinning Segelstrom between the box and wagon frame, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
