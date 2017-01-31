Farm accident victim named

A 27-year-old New Ulm man who died in a farm accident Sunday afternoon has been identified as Kyle R. Segelstrom of New Ulm. Segelstrom was helping a friend work an end dump style grain wagon when a hydraulic cylinder holding the box up suddenly failed, causing the box to drop down and pinning Segelstrom between the box and wagon frame, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.